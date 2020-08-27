

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity rose for the first time in five months in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The all industry activity index rose 6.1 percent month-on-month in June, after a 4.1 percent decline in May.



Among components, construction activity declined 2.2 percent on month in June, following a 2.9 percent fall in May.



Industrial production fell rose 1.9 percent in June, after a 9.0 percent decrease in the preceding month. The tertiary industry activity grew 7.9 percent in June, after a 2.9 percent fall.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 10.5 percent in June, following a 18.1 percent decline in the prior month.



In the second quarter, all industry activity decreased 10.7 percent quarterly and fell 14.0 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

