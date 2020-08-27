Stankevicius MGM Chief Executive Paulius Stankevicius joins RNR Group as a COO

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Paulius Stankevicius, founder and CEO of Stankevicius Group and companies including Stankevicius MGM marketing companies: Stankevicius MGM BY LLC, Stankevicius Finland, Stankevicius Middle East Limited, Stankevicius Pacific Limited and a trade consulting and due diligence firm, Stankevicius International Limited, joins as a Chief Operating Officer at RNR Group, a United Arab Emirates based group specializing in international trading and business management.

Stankevicius International Limited and RNR Group have already an established partnership to enhance and empower high-end due diligence and international trade services between clients.

Paulius Stankevicius is an entrepreneur, professional public relations expert and business development professional who has managed and has worked with over 500 clients internationally including Fortune 500 companies, startups, SMEs and international large enterprises as well as governments for global public relations and investor relations matters. Additionally, Paulius Stankevicius has an extensive general trading background in precious commodities, natural resources and general goods including pharmaceuticals and medical items.

Paulius Stankevicius has been previously a COO of multiple businesses earlier in his career working between Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. He is an ex-contributor to Entrepreneur magazine and Ex-Forbes Finance Council member with strong experience in the fintech, general tech and marketing sector.

Paulius Stankevicius has been covered with exclusive interviews and media coverage in internationally reputable and recognized media including but not limited to Huffington Post, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Financial Times, MarketWatch, London Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, London Post, Yahoo News, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, as well as Asia Pacific and Chinese media such as Sohu, Sino Manager and others.

Paulius Stankevicius has received an award in Berlin in February 2020 for successful development of the media industry in Europe. He has also written and published a book about managing and influencing investor relations through PR and media in the current economy, as well as a professional report about the common difficulties advertisers face in the modern age.

As a highlight while focusing on his public relations and advertising career, Paulius Stankevicius helped to raise capital for 200 clients reaching over $500M in funding in less than 14 months through strategically professional advertising and public relation campaigns.

Paulius Stankevicius has interviewed executives, managers and working professionals from major mainstream companies such as Goldman Sachs, UBS, AXA, Versace, Philips, Pfizer, Univeler, P&G, MARS, LEGO, Marriott, and Ethereum.

About Stankevicius MGM

Stankevicius MGM is a leading global advertising, marketing, and public relations firm that provides a wide range of advertising and marketing services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial companies, startups, and individuals. Founded in 2014, the firm is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and maintains locations in Hong Kong, Helsinki, and Minsk.

About Stankevicius International

Stankevicius International Limited positions as a professional trading consultant, its specialty in contracting and due diligence capabilities and its strong presence and network in international markets. Company seeks to follow a balanced approach to global trading, aiming to provide security on both sides of the buying party and the supplier party, while primarily serving the client's interest with minimised risk and maximum return strategies.

Stankevicius International Limited serves clients with two key solutions: assistance in international trade and security contracting with due diligence. These business services are supported by global partners in international trade capabilities covering all major continents.

About RNR Group

RNR Group is a leading international trade and business management group focusing on providing personalized business solutions to private clients internationally, powered by high-end services and experience. RNR Group is actively following the latest change in global markets to remain at the front of the industry.

RNR Group is also a co-founder of BRICS+ global initiative. The key mission of BRICS+ is to become a practical tool to overcome economic, political and religious barriers by contributing to the improvement of the investment climate between countries.

RNR Group is working on establishing the world's first UNESCO International Interdisciplinary Innovation Centre as well as advising the governor of Krasnodar to establish Ecological Fund of Krasnodar Region which will promote Krasnodar as global centre of ecology.

