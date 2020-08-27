

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc (HTG.L) reported first-half loss from operations of $183.6 million versus a profit of $41.1 million a year ago. Reported loss per share was 125.7 cents compared to a profit of 5.0 cents per share last year.



Underlying profit from operations was $5.7 million compared to $55.6 million last year. Underlying earnings dropped to 1.0 cent per share from the previous year's 23.6 cents per share.



Revenue for the period declined to $377.7 million from $508.9 million generated a year ago.



Jim Johnson, Chief Executive, said, 'Hunting has responded well to the challenging market conditions seen in H1 2020 and, not only reports a positive underlying EBITDA, but has continued to trade at or near to break-even at the EBITDA level since March 2020. Further, with a strong balance sheet and cash position, along with an undrawn borrowing facility, the Group will be able to respond rapidly to any improvements in activity and any market opportunities, as and when they arise going forward...'



