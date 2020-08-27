

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, said that it will continue to further expand beyond the current portfolio of flavours and fragrances, naturals and delivery systems into nutrition, food ingredients and beauty.



The trend for smaller and local brands will drive growth in the local and regional customer segment, while there will be continued potential with larger international and global customers, the company said.



The company said that, over the next five years, it plans to maximise mature market opportunities whilst at the same time extend its high growth market leadership, particularly in China.



The company will re-name its flavour division to 'Taste & Wellbeing', and Fragrance Division to 'Fragrance & Beauty.'



Givaudan announced its financial targets for the next five years. It aims to deliver average organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis; average free cash flow of at least 12%.



