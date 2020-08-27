

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainmnt (FLTR.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 dropped to 18.5 million pounds or 0.179 pounds per share from 76.9 million pounds or 0.959 pounds per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 1.848 pounds compared to 1.451 pounds in the previous year.



Profit before tax dropped to 24 million pounds from last year's 81 million pounds, after charging separately disclosed items or 'SDIs' totalling 194 million pounds. The uplift in SDIs was driven by an increase in the amortisation of acquired intangibles, as well as costs associated with merger.



Reported revenue grew by 49% year-on-year to 1.52 billion pounds, following completion of the Group's combination with TSG. Reported Adjusted EBITDA increased by 59% to 342 million pounds.



On a Pro Forma basis, total revenue increased by 22% to 2.39 billion pounds, with Adjusted EBITDA growth of 35% to 684 million pounds.



The company anticipates that 2020 pro forma Adjusted EBITDA will be between 1.175 billion pounds and 1.325 billion pounds for Group ex-US, reflecting an additional 50 million pounds marketing investment and the cost of the enhanced RG/AML measures introduced in PokerStars.



Flutter also said that Rafael Ashkenazi has stepped down as a Non-Executive Directors of Flutter, effective from 27 August 2020.



Rafi joined The Stars Group Inc. or 'TSG' in January 2013 and served as the Chief Executive Officer of TSG from March 2016 up until the completion of the combination of TSG and Flutter on 5 May 2020, after which he continued on the Board of Flutter as a Non-Executive Director.



