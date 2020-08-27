DGAP-News: Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
This media release requires your immediate attention. It contains regulated information within the meaning of the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).
Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I: Half-yearly Financial Report for the first half 2020
New York, 27th August 2020 - Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I hereby announces that today it makes generally available its half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2020.
The financial report will be available on https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-bank-trust-preferred-securities.htm.
The financial report will be filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, the officially appointed mechanism under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (NFSA).
Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I has elected the Netherlands as Home Member State under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the NFSA.
Contact:
Christian Streckert
Deutsche Bank AG
Communications
Tel. +49 69 910 38079
christian.streckert@db.com
27.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1124007 27.08.2020
