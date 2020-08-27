

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales growth slowed in July, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in July, after a 5.7 percent increase in June.



Sales of cultural and recreation goods grew 7.0 percent monthly in July.



Meanwhile sales of other household equipment fell 2.1 percent and retail trade not in stores declined 1.7 percent.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.5 percent monthly in July, following a 5.3 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 13.8 percent in July, following a 13.7 percent rise in the prior month.



Separately, the statistical office reported that the household consumption gained 1.6 percent month-on-month in July, after a 4.8 percent increase in June.



