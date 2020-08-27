Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.08.2020 | 09:58
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 27

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274926-08-202056.83983,190,000181,318,962EUR
NL000927275626-08-202081.5047286,00023,310,344EUR
NL000927276426-08-202057.9068248,00014,360,886EUR
NL000927277226-08-202061.0203393,00023,980,978EUR
NL000927278026-08-202063.4724230,00014,598,652EUR
NL000969022126-08-202042.21065,691,190240,228,545EUR
NL000969023926-08-202032.67462,735,40489,378,232EUR
NL000969024726-08-202018.64265,333,39099,428,256EUR
NL000969025426-08-202014.55073,231,53747,021,125EUR
NL001027380126-08-202021.2599,626,000204,639,134EUR
NL001040870426-08-202087.97781,145,000100,734,581EUR
NL001073181626-08-202052.451730,00038,289,230EUR
NL001137607426-08-202035.9212275,2559,887,490EUR
NL001168359426-08-202023.72841,300,00030,846,920EUR
total1,118,023,335
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.