VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 27
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|26-08-2020
|56.8398
|3,190,000
|181,318,962
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|26-08-2020
|81.5047
|286,000
|23,310,344
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|26-08-2020
|57.9068
|248,000
|14,360,886
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|26-08-2020
|61.0203
|393,000
|23,980,978
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|26-08-2020
|63.4724
|230,000
|14,598,652
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|26-08-2020
|42.2106
|5,691,190
|240,228,545
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|26-08-2020
|32.6746
|2,735,404
|89,378,232
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|26-08-2020
|18.6426
|5,333,390
|99,428,256
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|26-08-2020
|14.5507
|3,231,537
|47,021,125
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|26-08-2020
|21.259
|9,626,000
|204,639,134
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|26-08-2020
|87.9778
|1,145,000
|100,734,581
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|26-08-2020
|52.451
|730,000
|38,289,230
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|26-08-2020
|35.9212
|275,255
|9,887,490
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|26-08-2020
|23.7284
|1,300,000
|30,846,920
|EUR
|total
|1,118,023,335
