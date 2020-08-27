The global heat exchanger market is expected to grow by USD 2.81 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005056/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Exchanger Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Heat Exchanger Market Analysis Report by Product (Shell and tube, Plate and frame, Cooling tower, Air-cooled, and Others), Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), End-user (Chemical, Fuel processing, HVAC, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/heat-exchanger-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the demand from the water and wastewater industry. In addition, the growing demand from APAC countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the heat exchanger market.

Regions such as North Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia are expected to face a severe shortage of freshwater in the next decade. This is mainly due to the improper recycling of water and poor wastewater management. Besides, factors such as population growth, rapid urbanization, and rising per capita consumption of water are increasing the scarcity of available water. Water is essential for manufacturing industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and paper and pulp. The growing production activities in these industries will increase the demand for freshwater in the coming years. Also, the need for adhering to stringent environmental and water conservation norms is compelling industries to adopt wastewater treatment plants. Heat exchangers are commonly used in water treatment plants to optimize the temperature of water and increase efficiency. Therefore, the rising adoption of wastewater treatment plants will positively influence the growth of the global heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Heat Exchanger Companies:

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB operates its business through segments such as Energy, Food Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations Other. The company offers heat exchangers for various industrial applications such as heating, cooling, and heat recovery to condensation and evaporation.

Chart Industries Inc.

Chart Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as D&S East, D&S West, E&C Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans. The company offers brazed heat exchangers that can be used in low-temperature natural gas, air separation, and petrochemical processes.

Danfoss AS

Danfoss AS operates its business through segments such as Danfoss Power Solutions, Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, and Danfoss Heating. The company offers various heat exchangers such as micro channel heat exchangers, micro plate heat exchangers, brazed plate heat exchangers, welded heat exchangers, and others.

Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as DHI, DI, DEC, and Cuvex. The company offers shell and tube heat exchanger for refinery, gas processing, and petrochemical plants.

Guntner GmbH and Co. KG.

Guntner GmbH and Co. KG. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers plate heat exchangers under the brands, thermolinePlus, thermolineEco, thermolinePure, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heat Exchanger Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Shell and tube

Plate and frame

Cooling tower

Air-cooled

Others

Heat Exchanger Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

Heat Exchanger Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Chemical

Fuel processing

HVAC

Others

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry Global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (consumer electronics, automotive electronics, aerospace and defense electronics, and medical electronics).

Global Welding Controllers Market Global welding controllers market by type (spot welding and seam welding), end-user (automotive, electronics, heavy machinery, aerospace and defense, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005056/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/