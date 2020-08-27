The global mouthwash market is expected to grow by USD 526.57 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Mouthwash Market Analysis Report by Product (Alcohol-containing mouthwash and Alcohol-free mouthwash), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), End-user (Adult and Children), Distribution channel (Offline and Online), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by innovation and portfolio expansion. In addition, the increase in awareness about oral health is anticipated to boost the growth of the mouthwash market.

Vendors in the market are continuously increasing their R&D efforts to innovate and launch new products. Most of the innovations are often based on new ingredients, flavors, functionality, and packaging. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive Company offers mouthwash products in fruit and mint flavors. Similarly, Johnson Johnson Services offers a wide range of mouthwash products such as Original Listerine Antiseptic Mouthwash, Listerine Ultraclean Fresh Citrus Mouthwash, and Listerine Naturals with Fluoride Herbal Mint Anticavity Mouthwash under its brand, Listerine. The introduction of such innovative products is fueling the growth of the global mouthwash market.

Major Five Mouthwash Companies:

Amway Corp.

Amway Corp. operates its business through segments such as Nutrition products, Beauty products, and Home care products. Key products offered by the company include GLISTER Concentrated Mouthwash Anti-Plaque Formula and Glister Multi-Action Oral Rinse.

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers mouthwash products under the brand, Orajel.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. operates its business through segments such as Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition. The company offers mouthwash products such as Colgate Plax Active Salt Mouthwash, Colgate Plax Complete Care Mouthwash, Colgate Plax Fresh Tea Mouthwash, Colgate Plax Freshmint Splash Mouthwash, Colgate Plax Peppermint Fresh Mouthwash, Colgate Plax Sensitive Mouthwash, and Colgate Plax Visible White Mouthwash.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The mouthwash products offered by the company include Biotene Dry Mouth Oral Rinse, Biotene Dry Mouth Gentle Oral Rinse, Sensodyne Mouthwash Cool Mint, and Sensodyne Mouthwash Extra Fresh.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA operates its business through segments such as Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building, Industrial Adhesives, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The company offers mouthwash products under the brand, Theramed.

Mouthwash Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Alcohol-containing mouthwash

Alcohol-free mouthwash

Mouthwash Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Mouthwash Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Adult

Children

Mouthwash Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

