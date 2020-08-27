

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence improved further in August, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 87.0 in August from 83.4 in July. The confidence index increased for the fourth month.



The consumer confidence decreased to 84.4 in August from 84.2 in the prior month. The reading remained at a lower level.



The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 97.7 in August from 96.5 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index increased 11 points to fell to 98.3 in August from 97.1 in the previous month.



The measure of construction morale rose to 93.3 in August from 92.8 in the prior month.



