Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will change. The change will be valid as of August 28, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name / Long Symbol Required Long Name / Long Symbol ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BL012B41 MINI L TTWO AVA 21 MINI L TAKE TWO AVA 21 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5Y7W92 MINI L TTWO AVA 17 MINI L TAKE TWO AVA 17 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB