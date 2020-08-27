

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car production logged a double-digit decline in July as factories struggled to ramp up output amid slow recovery in global demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported Thursday.



Car production fell 20.8 percent year-on-year to 85,696 units in July. Production for domestic market decreased 37.1 percent and that for foreign markets declined 16.8 percent.



The lobby said the factories raised production, as global lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus eased and nearly all factories reopened, however, social distancing measures and ongoing economic uncertainty still stifled output.



In the year to date period, the impact of the pandemic on key markets, including the UK, means that overall production remained down -39.7 percent, representing an annual loss of 307,707 cars.



Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive said the outlook remains deeply uncertain. 'With the sector now battling economic recession as well as a global pandemic, it has neither the time nor capacity to deal with the further shock of a 'no deal' Brexit,' Hawes added.



