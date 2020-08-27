

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The aussie spiked up to 77.01 against the yen, its highest level since May 2019.



The aussie rose to 8-day highs of 0.7263 against the greenback and 0.9543 against the loonie, from its early lows of 0.7227 and 0.9499, respectively.



The aussie recovered to 1.0934 against the kiwi, from a 2-week low of 1.0898 hit at 9:45 pm ET.



After having fallen to 1.6363 at 10:15 pm ET, the aussie appreciated to a 5-week high of 1.6298 against the euro.



The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 1.60 against the euro, 0.75 against the greenback, 0.98 against the loonie, 79.00 against the yen and 1.12 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de