Starter Cultures Market worth $1.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Starter Cultures Market by Application (Dairy & dairy-based products, Meat & seafood, and Others), Form, Composition (Multi-strain mix, Single strain, and Multi-strain), Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeast, and Molds), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Starter Cultures Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value. The growing demand for dairy & dairy-based products and meat & seafood all across the globe is causing a rise in the demand of starter cultures.

The dairy & dairy-based product application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the starter cultures market is dominated by dairy & dairy-based applications. It is expected that the applications of starter cultures in dairy-based products such as cheese, butter & creams, and yogurt will be high due to the increasing demand for dairy-based beverages and the rapid growth of the dairy processing industry. Europe and North America are the two regions expected to drive the market for dairy starter cultures.

The bacteria segment is projected to account for a major share in the starter cultures market during the forecast period

By microorganism, the starter cultures market is dominated by bacteria. Europe is the market leader in the bacteria culture market, mainly due to the large-scale production of dairy & dairy-based products in the region. A majority of the manufacturers of dairy-based starter culture applications are based in the European region, and most of these manufacturers use bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Streptococcus.

The Asia Pacific region witness the highest growth rate in the starter cultures market during the forecast period.

The increasing preference among consumers for healthy food, the growing demand for fermented dairy & dairy-based products, and high demand for meat & seafood are some of the major factors for the increased production of these items in the region. With the increasing production, there is an increasing demand for starter cultures. China, India, and Australia & New Zealand are some of the leading markets in the APAC region. Asia Pacific offers great opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers of starter cultures, owing to the cost advantage and high demand in this region. The increase in processed and convenience food production and innovations in segments such as meat, dairy, and beverage products drives the demand for starter cultures in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Sacco SRL (Italy), Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), Biochem SRL (Italy), Dalton Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), THT S.A. (Belgium), CSK Food (Netherlands), IGEA SRL (Italy), Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US), Bioprox (France), Benny Impex. (US), ABsource Biologics (India), Alliance India (India), Lactina Ltd. (Bulgaria), BDF Natural Ingredients (Spain), GEM Cultures (US), Kultured Wellness (Australia), Benebios Inc. (US), Binea (Canada), and Biolacter Inc. (Italy).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg