

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its most major counterparts in European deals on Thursday.



The pound rose to 6-day highs of 0.8944 against the euro and 1.3229 against the dollar, off its early lows of 0.8965 and 1.3194, respectively.



The U.K. currency gained to 140.27 versus the yen, up from a low of 139.83 hit at 8:15 pm ET.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 145.00 against the yen and 0.86 against the euro.



