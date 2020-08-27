

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate rose in July after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent in July from 4.1 percent in June. In May, the unemployment rate was 5.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 12,600 in July from 8,300 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons rose to 194,800 in July from 197,900 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 5.1 percent in July from 2.8 percent in the same month last year.



