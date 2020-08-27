NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 26 August 2020 were:

130.75c Capital only USD (cents)

99.11p Capital only Sterling (pence)

132.74c Including current year income USD (cents)

100.62p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 33,210 ordinary shares on 26th August 2020, the Company has 241,622,801 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 200,000 which are held in treasury