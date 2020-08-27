Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 26-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 264.09p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.15p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16