

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) released a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.09 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $5.12 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 93.0% to $26.19 million from $13.57 million last year.



ReneSola Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.09 Mln. vs. $5.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q2): $26.19 Mln vs. $13.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $80 to $100 Mln



