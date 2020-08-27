

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) reported that its second quarter earnings per share increased 89.1% to $3.12 from $1.65, a year ago. EPS rose 79.3% from adjusted EPS of $1.74, prior year. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter net sales increased 24.4% to $8.7 billion from $7.0 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $8.35 billion, for the quarter. Same-store sales increased 18.8%, driven by an increase in average transaction amount, partially offset by a decline in customer traffic.



The company repurchased $602 million of its common stock, or 3.2 million shares, under the share repurchase program at an average price of $188.94 per share in the second quarter of 2020. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was $481 million at the end of the second quarter. On August 26, 2020, the company's Board increased the authorization under the share repurchase program by $2.0 billion.



For fiscal 2020, the company now expects share repurchases of approximately $2.5 billion. Capital expenditures is anticipated in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion, compared to the previous guidance range of $925 million to $975 million.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects 2,780 real estate projects, including 1,000 new store openings, 1,670 mature store remodels, and 110 store relocations, compared to its previous expectation of 2,580 real estate projects, including 1,000 new store openings, 1,500 mature store remodels, and 80 store relocations.



On August 25, 2020, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on or before October 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 6, 2020.



