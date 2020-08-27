Anzeige
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim NBT System with SmartFocus TMS sold to Neurological Institute of Los Angeles

Press release, Helsinki, 27 August 2020 at 14.30 (EEST)

Nexstim NBT System with SmartFocus TMS sold to Neurological Institute of Los Angeles

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Neurological Institute of Los Angeles has purchased a Nexstim NBT System with SmartFocus TMS.

The Neurological Institute of Los Angeles (NILA) is a comprehensive, private neurological center that is focused on providing personalized patient care and on advancing neuroscience through novel research and clinical trials. They use Nexstim SmartFocus TMS technology for depression therapy and research.

This is the fifth Nexstim NBT system installed for depression treatment in California.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: "We are happy to announce that The Neurological Institute of Los Angeles has decided to purchase the NBT system after an evaluation period. SmartFocus TMS continues to be subject of intensive research also outside its clinically validated indications which highlights its possible potential to treat a host of currently intractable brain diseases and disorders."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_Nexstim NBT System sales_NILA_EN_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ab6e0fb-910a-44c7-a6c2-72d5b4510419)
