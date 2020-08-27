

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $261.5 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $180.3 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $6.28 billion from $5.74 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $261.5 Mln. vs. $180.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $6.28 Bln vs. $5.74 Bln last year.



