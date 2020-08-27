Crown Electrokinetics Corp.: Crown Electrokinetics to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (OTCQB:CRKN)("Crown" or the "Company"), a Corvallis-based startup with a novel approach to the growing smart glass industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD 500 Conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET. Doug Croxall, Chairman and CEO of Crown, will present virtually to an online audience.

As part of the Internet of Things transformation, Mr. Croxall will present the Company's DynamicTint technology that enables glass to quickly transition between clear and dark. Its technology has broad applications in sectors like transportation and real estate, improving energy efficiency and sustainability.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36192

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Crown Electrokinetics' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CRKN

About Crown Electrokinetics Corp.

Crown Electrokinetics (OTCQB: CRKN) is a global leader in DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. DynamicTint allows windows to transition from transparent to black. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, Crown partners with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of Crown's technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

+1 (800) 674-3612

info@crownek.com

SOURCE: Crown Electrokinetics Corp. via LD Micro

