Rise in the number of M&A activities will drive the market growth during the forecast period
The folding carton market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Materials Industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The folding carton market in North America will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.
Folding Carton Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation
Folding Carton Market in North America is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Food and Beverage Products
- Homecare and Personal Products
- Healthcare Products
- Tobacco Products
- Others
- Geography
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
US region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the market, the use of anti-counterfeiting technology in folding cartons in the pharmaceutical industry, and the use of barrier coatings in folding cartons.
Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of folding carton market in North America. Other market drivers include the emergence of specialized folding cartons and growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates
Folding Carton Market in North America 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Imperial Printing Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.
