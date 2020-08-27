Visiongain publishes Military Embedded Systems Market 2020-2030 report

Revenue Prospects by Architecture (Hardware, Software), by Component (Processor, GPU, DSP, ICP, Switches & Routers, Other Components), by Application (ISR, Communication Equipment, Computer & Consoles, Cyber/Networking, Combat/Vetronics, Command and Control, Electronic Warfare Equipment), by Platform (Land, Air, Naval), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Embedded Systems-our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the Military Embedded Systems market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

This Visiongain report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 349 pages report provides 250+ tables, 250+ charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Military Embedded Systems Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

To request sample pages from this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-embedded-systems-market-report-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are following segments, each forecasted at a global and regional level.

Military Embedded Systems Market by Architecture

• Hardware

• Software

Military Embedded Systems Market by Component

• Processor

• Graphical Processing Unit

• Digital Signal Processor

• IP Core Chip

• Switches & Routers

• Others

Military Embedded Systems Market by Application

• Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

• Communication Equipment

• Computers & Consoles

• Cyber/Networking

• Combat/ Vetronics

• Command and Control

Military Embedded Systems Market by Platform

• Land

• Air

• Naval

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 13 leading national markets:

North America:

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe (EU):

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC):

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA):

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Embedded Systems market:

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

• Advantech Co. Ltd.

• Airbus SE

• Altium

• BAE Systems plc

• Boeing Company

• Concurrent Technologies PLC

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Eurotech S.p.A.

How the Military Embedded Systems Market report helps you

In summary, our 349 pages report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 13 key national markets - See forecasts for the Military Embedded Systems market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Africa and GCC.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 38 of the major companies involved in the Military Embedded Systems market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To request a report overview of this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-embedded-systems-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email contactus@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABACO SYSTEMS

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Airbus SE

Altium

Artesyn

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Company

Concurrent Technologies PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

dB Control

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Eurotech S.p.A.

Excalibur Systems

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc.

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

General Micro Systems Inc.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International

Intel Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

L-3 Technologies Inc.

Leidos

Leonardo S.P.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

North Atlantic Industries, Inc.

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

Radisys Corporation

Raytheon Company

S&T Group

Telephonics Corporation: Recent Initiatives

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Xilinx

Associations Mentioned in the Report

Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

French Armed Forces

French Ministry of the Armed Forces

German Armed Forces

German Defence Ministry

Indian Navy

Indonesian Air Force

Israeli Air Force

Israeli Navy

Italian Army

Japan Ministry of Defence

Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

Royal Air Force

Royal Australian Navy

Royal Netherlands Air Force

Royal Norwegian Air Force

RSAF

Southeast Alaska Measurement Facility

Spanish Army

Surface-to-Air Missile Operations Center

UK Ministry of Defence

US Airforce

US Army

US Army Communications-Electronics Command

US Army Geospatial Center

US Coast Guard

US Department of Defence (DoD)

US intelligence community

US Marine Corps

US Navy

To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com

RELATED REPORTS:

Military Sensor Fusion Market Forecast 2020-2030

Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2020-2030

Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2020-2030

Private Military & Security Services (PMSCs) Market Report 2020-2030

Military Stealth Technologies Market 2020-2030

Military Smart Weapons Market Report 2020-2030

Fuel Cells for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report 2020-2030

Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market Report 2019-2029

Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Report 2019-2029

Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market 2019-2029

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg