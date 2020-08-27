Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.: Caladrius Biosciences to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 1, 2020 at 11:40 AM Eastern Time

BASKING RIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, today announced that management has been invited to present at the LD 500 virtual investor conference being held September 1-4, 2020.

David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. ET and will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the events section of the company's website at www.caladrius.com.

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Caladrius, you may submit your request to register for the conference here or contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

To view Caladrius's LD Micro profile, please visit: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CLBS

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease. We are developing a first- in-class cell therapy product that is based on the notion that our body contains finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company's current product candidates include CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy product candidate for the repair of lung damage found in patients with severe COVID-19 infection who experienced respiratory failure, for which the Company plans to initiate a clinical trial in the coming weeks as well as three developmental treatments for ischemic diseases based on its CD34+ cell therapy platform: HONEDRA® (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia ("CLI") based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction ("CMD"); and CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy ("RMAT") designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina ("NORDA"). For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

SOURCE: Caladrius Biosciences via LD Micro

