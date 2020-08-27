Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), ("Applied Energetics" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative directed energy solutions, ultra-short pulse lasers, and related technologies for the national security, medical technology, and advanced manufacturing markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 12:20 PM PDT / 3:20 PM EDT. Gregory J. Quarles, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Applied Energetics will be presenting to a live audience.

Applied Energetics, Inc., is a pure play in directed energy, and a pioneer in photonic and high-voltage energetics technology. The company utilizes its proprietary knowledge of high-performance lasers, high-voltage electronics, advanced adaptive optics and atmospheric and plasma energy interactions to develop cutting edge technologies and innovative solutions for critical military missions. Applied Energetics technology is vastly different from conventional directed energy weapons. Applied Energetics is the exclusive developer of Laser Guided Energy (LGE) and Laser Induced Plasma Channel (LIPC) technologies. LGE uses Ultra-Short Pulse (USP) laser technology to combine the speed and precision of lasers with the overwhelming impact on targeted threats with high-voltage electricity. The Company has protected and controls what it believes to be the enabling intellectual property through 26 approved U.S. Patents and 11 Government Sensitive Classified U.S. Patents.

As Applied Energetics moves toward the future, our corporate strategic roadmap builds upon the significant value of the company's USP capabilities and key intellectual property, including LGE and LIPC, to offer our prospective partners, co-developers and system integrators a variety of next-generation Ultra Short-Pulse and frequency-agile optical sources from the ultraviolet to the far infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum to address numerous challenges within the military, medical device, biomedical, and advanced manufacturing market sectors.

As of March 4, 2020, AERG executed a contract agreement with the US Army to investigate Standoff Electronic Denial systems using ultrashort pulse lasers. The final report for this Phase I contract was submitted on July 3, 2020 and the US Army subsequently accepted the Phase I Final Report and invited AERG to participate in the Phase II process through the submission of a Phase II proposal, which was subsequently submitted and accepted on August 10, 2020, and we await the review of this proposed technological advance for the US Army Standoff Electronic Denial topic. Applied Energetics continues to engage various communities with research, development and deliverable proposals focused primarily on the applications of ultrashort pulse laser and optical systems.

Announced company milestones and initiatives include the following:

Experienced, and highly innovative management team assembled May/June 2019

Strong IP Portfolio: Over $50M of public and privately funded IP with portfolio of 26 patents and 11 applications held under government secrecy orders

Active Partner with three of the leading universities in Optical Source technologies

Executed and completed contract award started March 2020 with U.S Army for Stand-off Electronic Denial

Multiple complimentary research proposals submitted over the past 12 months.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., "AE" based in Tucson, Arizona, specializes in development and manufacture of advanced high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy (LGE) technology and related solutions for commercial, defense and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government Sensitive Patent Applications "GSPA". The company's 11 GSPA's are held under secrecy orders of the US government and allow AE greatly extended protection rights.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

