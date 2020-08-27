Nathan Abbott Team: Abbott Realty Services Launches New Military Division for Military Families

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Today, Abbott Realty Services is proud to announce the launch of a new military division, called "Abbott Realty Military Detachment." The new division is spearheaded by Michael and Cindy Sakalauski delivering exceptional real estate services to military families in Northwest Florida.

"With a combined 29 years of military service, it is in our DNA to serve. Representing both the Active and Reserve components, we are in a unique position to help military and civilian families alike because we understand the dynamics of life in and out of uniform. For years, we have successfully integrated our military experience and leadership into the real estate profession to provide top notch support and a quality experience," said Michael.

Abbott Realty Services is a family-owned and operated independent brokerage company in Northwest Florida. Since the 1950s, the Abbott family name has been synonymous with real estate along the Emerald Coast, starting with the original Abbott Realtor, William W. Abbott, Sr.. Today, husband and wife duo Nathan and Erin Abbott, and their sister Amanda, carry on the real estate tradition as the third generation of Abbott Realtors.

"We could not be happier to be joining forces with Team Sakalauski to serve military families across the Emerald Coast of Florida" said Nathan Abbott, Broker and Owner of Abbott Realty Services. "Mike is a Green Beret and Cindy is an officer of the United States Army. Their expertise working with military families, coupled with our expert native roots, allows the Abbott Realty Military Detachment to serve all the Armed Forces in high regard locally in real estate sales. We take pride in Raising a Higher Standard of Expectation as we salute our United States Armed Forces."

The Abbott Family started one of the first real estate companies in Destin in the early 70's and became the largest employer in Northwest Florida between the 80's to the late 90's. Nathan and Erin Abbott started their real estate careers in 2002 as a husband and wife team. They started expanding their team in 2010 as the Nathan Abbott Team before opening Abbott Realty Services. Their team of local experts continues to perform within the top 1% in real estate sales throughout Northwest Florida.

Abbott Realty currently serves the Emerald Coast from Pensacola to Destin, Santa Rosa Beach and Panama City Beach.

The ARS Military Detachment sales team can be reached at 850-629-8039 or MD@AbbottRealtyServices.com. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you!

