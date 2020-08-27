Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Timber Pharmaceuticals to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the "Company") (NYSE American:TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro 500 virtual investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:20am ET. John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber, will be presenting to a live audience and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The online presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by following this link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36151

The LD Micro 500 will be held September 1-4, 2020. Interested investors should contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information or can register at this link: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

View Timber Pharmaceutical's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TMBR.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD Micro will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For more information, contact:

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

John Koconis

Chief Executive Officer

jkoconis@timberpharma.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Relations:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

(212) 253-8881

adaley@berrypr.com

SOURCE: Timber Pharmaceuticals via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603541/Timber-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-500-Virtual-Conference