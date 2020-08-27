Aditx Therapeutics, Inc.: Aditx Therapeutics to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

Presentation on Thursday, September 3rd at 12:20 PM ET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the "Company") (NASDAQ:ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3rd at 12:20 PM ET. Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, will be presenting to a live audience and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The online presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by following this link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36835

The LD Micro 500 will be held September 1-4, 2020. Interested investors should contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information or you can register at this link: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st - 4th, 2020.

View Aditx Therapeutics's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ADTX

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit www.aditxt.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, including the Company's expectations regarding the proposed offering of the Company's shares of common stock, including as to the consummation of the offering described above and the size of the offering are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, risk factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

Chief Executive Officer

646-762-4518

IR@aditxt.com

www.aditxt.com

SOURCE: Aditx Pharmaceuticals via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603561/Aditx-Therapeutics-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference