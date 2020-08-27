ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime VR Receives Patent Issue Notification and Issue Date from USPTO for its' Revolutionary Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System Technology

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / ReelTime VR (OTC PINK:RLTR) confirmed that it has received an "Issue Notification" the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The USPTO Notification specifies the projected patent number and issue date as 10761303 and 09/01/2020 respectfully. In addition, the notification makes a "Determination of Patent Term and Adjustment" under 35 U.S.C 154 (b) to be 247 days.

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, stated: "This is particularly good news for ReelTime and its progress towards achieving a strong patent that covers a variety of uses. We are anxiously awaiting the final issuance which has been projected by the USPTO as 09/01/2020. Once the patent is fully issued, we will move forward with our planned enforcements and licensing opportunities."

Although the original technology allows any cell phone or other camera to instantaneously capture 360 X 360 Virtual Reality Video or pictures without any need for stitching, the patent provides protection from infringement from any capturing of a plurality of images utilizing at least one mirror. This spans a wide range of industries and uses.

The Patent application submitted 7/19/2017, successfully claims priority back to an earlier-filed provisional patent application to July 19, 2016. By linking a child to a parent through a priority claim, the child application benefits from the priority date of the parent.

The Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System (code-named the "Periramascope"), is described in the pending patent application as a "360-degree image and capturing system having no lenses, a single lens, or a plurality of lenses. The device directs light from a sphere surrounding the device to a single reflected aggregate image that is then transformed into a full 360 X 360 spherical image or any subset thereof…"

About Bold Patents Expertise in Patent Law: www.boldip.com - Our main focus is to help inventors and business owners secure top-quality patents on their inventions. The process of getting a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is called 'patent prosecution', and that is our primary focus at Bold Patents. For many inventors and emerging businesses, protecting patents (as well as other areas of intellectual property) is a big deal and often causes a lot of stress and anxiety. Our goal at Bold Patents is to take the stress and worry off your shoulders and put it squarely on ours!

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603574/ReelTime-VR-Receives-Patent-Issue-Notification-and-Issue-Date-from-USPTO-for-its-Revolutionary-Simultaneous-Spherical-Panorama-Image-and-Video-Capturing-System-Technology