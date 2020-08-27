

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the second quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 22 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the pound, it fell against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 106.15 against the yen, 0.9106 against the franc, 1.1803 against the euro and 1.3186 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

