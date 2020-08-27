Vitamin Energy, LLC: VitaminEnergy(R) Commits to Donating $100,000 to Vitamin Angels(R) to Fight Malnutrition for Vulnerable Mothers and Children

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / VitaminEnergy®, the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy for up to 7+ hours, is proud to announce its corporate partnership with Vitamin Angels, a global public health nonprofit that distributes essential vitamins and minerals to children and pregnant women in need around the world.

Effective immediately, each case of VitaminEnergy® sold will help to provide life-changing vitamins to a child or pregnant woman at-risk for malnutrition.

Vitamin Angels, a top-rated nonprofit organization, serves over 70 million mothers and children annually in the United States and around the world; working with local program partners and national governments to deliver essential nutrition interventions.

The nonprofit recently received its ninth four-star rating from Charity Navigator (CN), the premier charity evaluator. This puts Vitamin Angels in the top three percent of most trustworthy charities in America.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with VitaminEnergy® as we continue our fight to end global malnutrition," said Howard Schiffer, President & Founder of Vitamin Angels. "With their support, we will reach even more at-risk mothers and babies with life-changing vitamins and minerals."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with such an impactful organization," said Molly Jacobson, Communications Director at VitaminEnergy®. "We are steadfast to our commitment to serve our global community, and Vitamin Angels is our partner in this mission."

VitaminEnergy® has experienced significant growth in 2020; hitting #1 on the IRI charts as the world's fastest growing energy shot and the second fastest growing liquid energy brand in the world. Further, VitaminEnergy® achieved the top seller slot on Amazon Prime in the Shot Category and is gaining distribution in thousands of stores this year, including Pilot Flying J, Circle K, Maverik, Travel Centers of America and 7-Eleven.

"As we are experiencing such unprecedented growth, we felt that it was vital that we convert those surging sales into meaningful outcomes. This is why we chose to donate a portion of sales on each carton to Vitamin Angels; in order to make the largest impact for those in need," explains Jacobson.

About VitaminEnergy®

VitaminEnergy® is the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later. Every shot of VitaminEnergy® is super infused vitamins that combines a powerful energy formula.

There is a VitaminEnergy® shot to fit every lifestyle: IMMUNE+, ENERGY+, FOCUS+, MOOD+, and PRE-WORKOUT. For more information about VitaminEnergy®, please visit us at VitaminEnergy.com.

About Vitamin Angels:

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. Vitamin Angels reaches 70 million mothers and children in 70 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org

CONTACT:

Molly Jacobson

800-420-3106

SOURCE: Vitamin Energy, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603607/VitaminEnergyR-Commits-to-Donating-100000-to-Vitamin-AngelsR-to-Fight-Malnutrition-for-Vulnerable-Mothers-and-Children