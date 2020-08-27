

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) announced that Terry Bassham has decided to retire as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the company. Bassham will continue to serve as Director, President and CEO until his successor is appointed. The Board has formed a search committee for the CEO succession process.



Bassham has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Evergy since its formation in 2018 through the combination of Great Plains Energy and Westar.



