FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2020, ending August 31, on Thursday, September 24, 2020. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.



The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants: 833.726.6487

International Participants: 830.213.7677

Passcode: 9560287

Webcast: FactSet Q4 Earnings Call

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company's investor relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until October 1, 2020 via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 9560287.

About FactSet

