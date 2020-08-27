My Size, Inc.: My Size to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2nd

AIRPORT CITY, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ:MYSZ)(TASE:MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it will be presenting at The LD 500 Investor conference being held virtually on September 1-4, 2020.

View My Size's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MYSZ

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer and Or Kles, Chief Financial Officer of My Size, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 2nd at 9:20 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

The LD 500 will feature the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with My Size, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration or email your request to wade@ldmicro.com. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

