Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.: Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2, 2020

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10, will give a virtual corporate presentation at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:20 pm ET, Track 2, followed by a live Q&A session with registered investors and other conference attendees. The virtual conference and presentation will be held via webcast from September 1 - 4, 2020 and Dr. Peoples will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact Eric Lahiji at eric@ldmicro.com.

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36187

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company developing crop innovations for sustainable global food security. The Company uses its "Trait Factory" including the "GRAIN" big data mining trait gene discovery tool as well as the Camelina oilseed "Fast Field Testing" system to develop high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries. As a path toward commercialization of novel traits, Yield10 is pursuing a partnering approach with major agricultural companies to drive new traits into development for canola, soybean, corn, and other commercial crops. The Company is also developing improved Camelina varieties as a platform crop for the production and commercialization of nutritional oils, proteins, and PHA biomaterials. The Company's expertise in oilseed crops extends into canola, where it is currently field testing novel yield traits to generate trait performance data to drive additional licensing opportunities. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

