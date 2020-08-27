How Financial Companies Demonstrate Leadership Amid Crisis With Help From Newswire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Newswire has helped thousands of customers distribute important news and information across the wire and their comprehensive distribution network. Despite the turmoil and uncertainty, the pandemic has unleashed globally, C-suite executives and business leaders have the obligation to ensure the sustainability of the companies they serve.

For the past year, Newswire has empowered many of its customers with the Earned Media Advantage. According to the company, the Earned Media Advantage is the result of an integrated media and marketing communications strategy that has helped position many of its top customers on coveted media placements on outlets such as Dallas Business Journal, Bloomberg, Business Insider, and NBC News.

"Having the ability to communicate early and often provides the foundation for greater success with your media and marketing communications. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour was developed to specifically address both sides of the house to increase your market presence and increase sales opportunities amid this turbulent business climate," said Charlie Terenzio, Vice President of Earned Media Advantage Business Unit. "We have seen increased sales as a by-product of consistent media and marketing campaigns. In fact, we have seen the best ROI when companies start thinking strategically long term."

"We understand that companies need to demonstrate their resilience and leadership during this crisis. Our expert team helps Guided Tour customers navigate the news cycle and effectively implement their custom communications strategy. At the same time, they can also lower their customer acquisition costs," said Terenzio.

Following its successful track record of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire recently announced the expansion of the program with two new offerings: Market Builder and Sales Accelerator. Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder + Sales Accelerator is the industry's only solution on the market for companies looking to augment their sales growth through optimized media and marketing communications campaigns.

By prioritizing lead generation and applying a layered approach with consistent marketing campaigns, brands can focus their content distribution to position the brand as a thought leader and increase sales opportunities with prospective customers.

If you are interested in learning more about how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder + Sales Accelerator, please navigate to the official program page for more information.

