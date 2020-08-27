KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN KASH Loyalty Rewards & Cash Back Open for Business

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, is pleased to announce that its cashback, loyalty and engagement platform, KABN KASH (www.kabnkash.com) is ready to begin its open trials and allow North American consumers and businesses to receive cashback from all of their online purchases at participating KABN KASH retailers.

The KABN KASH platform will initially be available through Liquid Avatar's Early Adopter program (www.liquidavatar.com), KABN's icon based digital identity platform, and will then roll out to KABN's Visa Card program (www.kabncard.com) and online directly through KABN KASH's website. The Company also has interest from 3rd parties for white label versions of the platform.

With over 175 major North American brand name online retailers available at launch and growing, the Company is offering consumers the ability to shop and earn cashback from great brands like Walmart, Nike, Saucony, Staples, Lenovo, Sephora, Levi's, Fanatics, Ancentry.ca, NHL Store, NFL Store, Saks 5th Avenue, Bloomingdales, AllSaints, Lookfantastic, Agoda, Enterprise, Decathlon, Viator, Stubhub and many more. Merchant programs differ and KABN KASH is working with its partners to find new and innovative ways to create value for users.

When a registered Liquid Avatar, KABN Card or KABN KASH user purchases from a KABN KASH retailer, KABN earns a commission which it splits with the purchaser, creating value for the Company and our users. Since KABN users are verified individuals, over time it can become potentially easier to create custom baskets of offers to suit an individual's needs. Unlike points and many other loyalty programs, users receive real money as the reward for shopping.

"Providing our users with cashback offers from leading online retailers reinforces the value proposition of the Company, and can potentially create a healthy revenue stream," said Michael Konikoff, CRO "Our goal is to continue to create new, unique and enhanced retailer relationships as well as increase the opportunities for users to earn cashback."

In a September 9, 2014 article, The Wall Street Journal reported that Rakuten paid an estimated $1 Billion USD in cash for leading cashback program Ebates, which at the time had approximately 2.5 Million users, each spending up to $1,200 per year through the system. The purchase price was based on an estimated value of $400 USD per user.

According to Dosh and The Center for Generational Kinetics in their report, Gen Z and Millennials as Customers and Trend Driver, published April 2020, they found the following:

Digital cashback rewards can be used to not only influence new buying behaviors but they can also solidify existing consumer bases.

Millennials are the most excited about using cashback app offers and are more likely than any other generation to shop at a store that instantly gives cashback through an app instead of shopping at their regular store.

A significant number of Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z all reported that cashback offers linked to a card would make them shop more at stores that offered such cashback rewards (over 80% for each of the generations).

Instant cashback apps are top-of-mind in today's digital marketplace. Most Americans (70%) are willing to download an instant cashback app. Among Millennials, that willingness jumps to 75%.

Two thirds of Millennials are likely to download an instant cashback app just to see which retailers participate and how much they can save.

The majority of Americans (82%) will shop more frequently at a store they haven't been to in a while if they are alerted about direct cashback offers.

Cashback offers also increase online sales. 74% of Gen Z and 70% of Millennials spend more money online if they know they will instantly receive 5% cash back.

Millennials are the most likely generation to have, use and download an instant cashback app.

"KABN North America is focused on providing opportunities for our verified users and to ensure that they are in control of their online identity and data," said Ben Kessler, CEO. "KABN KASH provides a unique way for users to monetize their "known" status through Liquid Avatar and our other products."

KABN welcomes the public to request an invitation to be an early adopter of Liquid Avatar and earn rewards at: https://liquidavatar.com/liquid-avatar-early-adopter/

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

