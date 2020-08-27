Vistaar Technologies, Inc.: RNDC Expands Partnership with Vistaar

PARSIPPANY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / ?Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America and Vistaar Technologies, a leading provider of price management solutions - today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership. This expansion will leverage the power of Vistaar's technology platform for the Beverage Alcohol industry to provide RNDC with enhanced analytical and collaboration capabilities related to pricing and the chargeback reimbursements process.

As part of this new initiative, RNDC will be expanding the Vistaar platform to empower commercial teams with the necessary tools to pro-actively manage the pricing and chargeback reimbursements process.

"RNDC's partnership with Vistaar builds on our vision to grow branded products and profitability for everyone in the value chain," said RNDC's Jay Finnigan, SVP, Shared Sales Services. "Our investment in industry-leading technology platforms like Vistaar are fundamental to supporting RNDC's future growth and serving the needs of our suppliers and customers," RNDC's Darrell Riekena, Chief Information Officer & EVP added.

"RNDC has been a valued partner for many years and we are pleased to partner with them to deliver on our shared vision to strengthen collaboration between trading partners in the wine and spirits industry," said Venky Subramanian, Senior Vice President at Vistaar. "This game-changing initiative for the Beverage Alcohol industry will see suppliers and distributors work closely with a common set of tools and data to drive additional value," he added.

About Vistaar

Vistaar is a leading provider of price management solutions that enable companies to achieve pricing best practices through price analytics, price optimization, price list management and deal management. Vistaar's technology transforms pricing and related operations into a strategic advantage for some of the world's largest manufacturers, distributors and service providers. For these companies, Vistaar pricing solutions drive measurable price and margin improvements to deliver profitable growth and maximum shareholder value. Vistaar's operations include offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America, has operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Young's Market Company, a partner of RNDC, distributes wines, spirits, and select beverages in the western United States including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Visit www.RNDC-USA.com or www.youngsmarket.com

