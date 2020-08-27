Owlytics Healthcare: Medtech Startup Owlytics Expands Its Services Into Neurology Patients Monitoring

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Owlytics announced today, August 27, 2020, in Tel Aviv that the company has entered into a definitive service agreement with a global pharma vendor. The service will provide continuous motion and physiological personal functionality monitoring of Neurology disease patients, as part of a multi-site clinical study conducted in the US, Europe, and additional sites.

According to Gill Zaphrir, the company's Co-Founder and CEO, "Owlytics' all remote, cellular-based senior risk monitoring solution will now be adapted to monitor people with neurological diseases, with the input and cooperation of clinical researchers at the Tel Aviv Medical Center".

The company's personal wearable-based AI system is aimed at providing seniors with safety, independence, and better health. It is designed to continuously and automatically detect falls, assess fall risk, and provide early warning of potential health deterioration, including sleep, sleep interruptions, and alterations in daily-living physical activity patterns. Based on sophisticated AI algorithms, the system delivers actionable outcomes that help provide better senior and outpatient care while reducing healthcare costs.

All remote: Owlytics monitors and protects users anywhere, with no infrastructure needed, just by having the users wear a cellular-enabled Samsung Active 2 SmartWatch. Installation and service are managed remotely as well.

Owlytics currently provides services to senior living facilities and elderly home care clients in the US and Israel. Owlytics has won an Israeli Health Ministry RFP and 2 innovation grants from the Israeli Innovation Authority for the prevention and detection of falls. They are supported by Prof. Jeff Hausdorff and his research team at the Center for the Study of Movement, Cognition and Mobility in the Neurological Institute at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical. Together they are advancing a clinical study to augment the real-time assessment and prediction of fall risk by evaluating missteps and near falls in addition to other metrics. The two parties have also entered into a new remote monitoring collaboration to bring the Owlytics AI and wearable-sensor approach into the study and care of people with neurological diseases like Multiple Sclerosis.

About Owlytics

Owlytics is a rapidly growing company dedicated to elevating the lives of all seniors by combining continuous personal monitoring with the predictive power of data analytics. We developed a continuous, AI-based monitoring solution that collects, analyzes and reports personal health data in order to administer preventative solutions in real time. We are focused on providing innovative, remote patient monitoring systems for independent and assisted living facilities, home care agencies and other services where a higher level of personal care and safety are valued. Owlytics helps increase the quality of care and safety for all residents while decreasing the costs of care. For more information please visit https://www.owlytics.com/.

Contact for Owlytics

Gill Zaphrir

Co-Founder and CEO

Owlytics Healthcare

M 972-54-445-6106

Gill@owlytics.com

www.owlytics.com

SOURCE: Owlytics Healthcare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603604/Medtech-Startup-Owlytics-Expands-Its-Services-Into-Neurology-Patients-Monitoring