Andersen Global has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with the law firm Ali Gailoub and Samia El Hashmi in Sudan. The addition of the Khartoum-based firm establishes Andersen Global's presence in the country and continues the organization's expansion on the continent.

Founded in 1987 and led by Office Managing Partner Samia El Hashmi, the firm focuses on corporate law, litigation and other business transactions. Additionally, Ali Gailoub and Samia El Hashmi's specific areas of expertise include administrative law, antitrust and trade, aviation, banking, tax, business formation and general corporate and business law. The full-service firm operates with two Partners and 10 attorneys who offer a broad range of services tailored to their clients and provide legal consultancy services to individuals and businesses as well as advice to diplomatic missions and embassies in Sudan and Africa.

"The lawyers at our firm have a proven track record for delivering successful solutions that are in the best interests of our clients," Samia said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to expand our reach and provide our clients with broader legal services, and now, tax services through the organization's member firms and collaborating firms."

"Ali Gailoub and Samia El Hashmi is another high-quality practice that bolsters our platform in Africa which now includes more than 36 countries," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Ali Samia and their teams' dedication to independence and transparency set the standard for legal services in Sudan, which lays a strong foundation for our organization in the market and will be instrumental as we expand our reach even further."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 193 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

