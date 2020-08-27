Rise in Gifting Culture will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The photo printing and merchandise market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on photo printing and merchandise market.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary Industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The photo printing and merchandise market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market is segmented as below:

Product Photo Only Wall Decor Photo Cards Photo Gifts Calendars

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Device Desktop Mobile

Distribution Channel Online Retail Kiosk



North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the evolution of the gifting culture, the increasing demand for family holiday cards, and the popularity of photo cards, photo books, and calendars as gift items.

With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Consumer Discretionary market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing prominence of print-on-demand services has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of photo printing and merchandise market. Other market drivers include growth of digital photography and the rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of photo printing and merchandise market

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress NV, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Photo only Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wall decor Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Photo cards Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Photo gifts Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Calendars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Kiosk Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Desktop Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress NV

District Photo Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Shutterfly Inc.

Things Remembered Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

