Rise in Gifting Culture will drive the market growth during the forecast period
The photo printing and merchandise market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary Industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The photo printing and merchandise market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Photo Only
- Wall Decor
- Photo Cards
- Photo Gifts
- Calendars
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Device
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Retail
- Kiosk
North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the evolution of the gifting culture, the increasing demand for family holiday cards, and the popularity of photo cards, photo books, and calendars as gift items.
The growing prominence of print-on-demand services has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of photo printing and merchandise market. Other market drivers include growth of digital photography and the rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress NV, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc.
