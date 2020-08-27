Celcuity Inc.: Celcuity to Present at the LD Micro 500 Investor Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients, announced today that management will present at the LD 500 Investor Conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 - 4, 2020.

Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Time: 11:00am Eastern Time - Track 1

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36865

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD 500 virtual investor conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's proprietary CELsignia diagnostic platform analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. We are driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends" or "continue," and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, expectations with respect to new clinical trial collaborations and the timing or outcomes of such collaborations, commercializing diagnostic tests, the use of cash, the discovery of additional cancer sub-types, the development of additional CELsignia tests, the uses and breadth of application of CELsignia tests, the outcome of the FACT 1 and FACT 2 clinical trials, clinical trial patient enrollment and timing of results, anticipated benefits that Celcuity's tests may provide to pharmaceutical companies and to the clinical outcomes of cancer patients, and expectations regarding the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic effects will have on Celcuity's business and results of operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not limited to, the unknown impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Celcuity's business and those other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Celcuity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

763-392-0123

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Jeremy Feffer,

Jeremy@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(212) 915-2568

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603612/Celcuity-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-500-Investor-Conference