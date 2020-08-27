SC Holdings Corporation: Strattner Financial Group in market to acquire a US Broker Dealer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Strattner Financial Group, also known as Strattners (OTC PINK:SCNG), announces that it is actively pursuing the opportunity to acquire a securities trading firm.

Strattners is in the market to acquire a FINRA registered brokerage firm, ideally with additional registrations with NASDAQ and the NYSE.

Strattners management said that "When we look at the brokerage market we look at the sell-side securities industry which are the brokers and they have been experiencing deteriorating economics, mainly due to pricing pressures from the rise in discount brokerage services and changes in market structure. However, the buy-side we look at, mainly professional investors, increasingly demand full-service brokerage services, especially in the fixed income and convertibles market such as convertible bonds, notes, and debt. We found that the asset managers we talk with often feel not adequately serviced by the industry due to the complexity of some of these transactions they either have or would like to have on the book. We are confident that we could bring value to their business, focusing on servicing the increased demand we see for these transactions. Last week, the US primary market broke through $1.3 trillion of new debt, beating issuance for the whole of 2017, the previous record year which tells us that we are not alone with our opinion."

Strattners recently announced its is looking for a regulatory hoist program for its UK subsidiary Strattner Capital Management and is now actively pursuing the opportunity to potentially acquire a US broker-dealer firm to build its financial services firm.

About Strattners

Strattner Financial Group is a diversified alternative investment management firm focused on growing and managing group assets, commercial interests, subsidiaries, and services across a broad spectrum of industries where the firm identifies value. IR Contact:

