

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) unveiled Amazon Halo, a new service to help customers improve their health and wellness. It combines a suite of AI-powered health features that provide actionable insights into overall wellness via the new Amazon Halo app with the Amazon Halo Band which uses multiple advanced sensors to provide the information to power Halo insights.



Amazon Halo Band is water resistant for all-day wear. The battery lasts up to seven days and fully charges in under 90 minutes. The small sensor capsule includes an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones, an LED indicator light, and a button to turn the microphones on or off.



The Amazon Halo app is a suite of five core features designed to give customers a comprehensive understanding of their health and wellness. The included features are: Activity, Sleep, Body, Tone, and Labs. The Amazon Halo app is available on iOS and Android.



Amazon said its customers in the U.S. can request early access to Amazon Halo starting August 27. Through the early access period, Amazon Halo will be available for a special price of $64.99 including 6 months of Halo membership (regular price: $99.99). The membership automatically renews for $3.99 per month after the initial 6 months.



Regarding privacy, Amazon said multiple layers of security are built into the Halo service to keep data safe. Health data is encrypted in transit and in the cloud, and customers can download or delete their data at any time directly from the app.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

