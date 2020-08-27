Independent Tankers Corporation Limited: ITCL - 2020 Annual General Meeting Update

Further to the press release issued on 14 July 2020, in relation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), Independent Tankers Corporation Limited advises that the AGM will not convene at the proposed date of 31 August 2020. A newly proposed date for the AGM will follow in due course.

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 27, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

