New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - WeSC (We Are The Superlative Conspiracy), one of the pioneers in the fashion headphone space, returns to the global market with a new headphone range through its licensee Telecom Lifestyle Fashion (TLF; a wholly owned subsidiary of STRAX).





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/62664_1dae393396b0b5a5e2b46c58858e.jpg

High-quality dynamic sound designed with a minimal, striking and contemporary look. Your music, wherever you go! WeSC is very excited to share the WeSC True Wireless Earbuds, On-Ear- and In-Ear Headphones with you.

The True Wireless Earbuds keep you connected at all times without the hassle of tangled cables. Recharge and go out all day, fully charged they will play your favorite playlists for up to 20 hours. The Earbuds are iPX4 rated, so will hold up against elements like heavy rainfall. The compact charging case is compatible with all Qi-wireless charging pads and features a convenient LED indicator for the battery status. Easily adjust your volume with touch control on the Earbuds or use the built-in microphone to call hands-free. The WeSC True Wireless are available in Black, Navy and Pink and retail for $79.95.

The On-Ear Headphone keeps you on the go with a total playtime of up to 9 hours, the foldable headphone design also features an integrated microphone and button panel to keep you in control of everything. The headphones are available in Navy and Pink and retail for $69.95.

The In-Ear wired Stereo Headset is designed to be lightweight, compact and comfortable. Balance and clarity are guaranteed for a perfect sound experience. Built-in microphone and push-to-talk button for hands-free calling and control of your playlist. The In-Ear Headset is available in Black and White and retails for $19.95.

All Headphones will launch at 12 am on October 1st at WeSC.com, Pacsun and Amazon.

"We have waited for the right time and partner to re-enter the headphone space. The partnership comes at a perfect time as true wireless continues to grow in the market and the consumer is looking for trusted brands where fashion meets function," said Joseph Janus, CEO of WeSC.

For more information, please contact:

Joseph Janus, CEO, Joseph.Janus@wesc.com

About WeSC

WeSC designs, markets and sells clothing, headphones & accessories in the premium streetwear segment of the international market under the WeSC (We are the Superlative Conspiracy) brand. WeSC's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is G&W Fund Commission:

Phone:+46 (0)8 503 000 50, Email: ca@gwkapital.se, www.gwkapital.se.

About Telecom Lifestyle Fashion (TLF)

Based in Tilburg in the Netherlands, TLF designs, develops, manufactures and markets innovative accessories for mobile devices under license from the world's biggest fashion and lifestyle brands. TLF strives to be licensing partner of choice for global lifestyle and fashion brands expanding into mobile device accessories.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories. The company develops and grows brands through an omnichannel approach. STRAX operates two complimentary businesses - Own brands and Distribution (retail and online marketplaces) - where the lifestyle audio brand Urbanista is the flagship along with our licensed brands adidas. Through its retail distribution platform in Europe STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands, whilst Brand vault, online marketplace distribution, is currently centered around own brands and startups. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 200 employees in 12 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHN5JcomgeE

Related Links

WeSC Website

WeSC AB - Nasdaq

Related Files

wesc_logo_black_updated.png

41414_WESC_True Wireless Earbuds_Square_2020_3.jpg

Related Images





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/62664_1dae393396b0b5a5e2b46c58858e.jpg





Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/62664_542cce27d041e9bfdabec5ebd073.jpg





Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/62664_5890392b7c0e414907d97209ab4e.jpg





Figure 5



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/62664_13290fd7efee2b74b1075507ce0c.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62664