GSI New York: Top Diamond Grading and Rating Company Shares Their Story: Behind the Wall of Gemological Science International

Leading gemological lab and diamond certification company, Gemological Science International, uses the latest technological advancements to provide accurate grading rating to gemologist and diamond rating companies.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Gemological Science International has carved a niche in the diamond industry for its range of gemological services, with clients in different parts of the world. Thanks to the modern technological advances and a team of well trained, highly experienced, and dedicated team of gemologists, the company has grown to become the toast and probably the envy of diamond rating companies worldwide.

The Potential of Diamond Industry

The diamond industry has continued to grow over the years. A recent report published by Beyond4cs.com revealed that the global diamond jewellery market has grown from 64 billion U.S. dollars in 2009 (during the global financial crisis) to 81 billion U.S. dollars in 2014. The market is expected to continue growing amid increasing demand from different stakeholders in the market. Diamond remains the hardest material on earth and is desired by jewellers, fashion lovers, and other stakeholders in the fashion industry due to its beauty as a gemstone.

According to a report from Statista, 142 million carats of diamonds were estimated to have been produced globally in 2019. The report also revealed that worldwide reserves are expected to be just over 1.2 billion carats, with Russia having the most significant reserves, estimated at 650 million carats.

The figures coming out from the diamond industry show an increasing demand for diamonds, with the United States accounting for more than 50% of global diamond jewellery demand. With the growing demand of diamonds across the globe, there has been an influx of retailers and jewellers selling diamond rings and other products on the market.

Unfortunately, many of the available products are not actually what they seem and tons of unsuspecting buyers easily fall for the antics of unscrupulous retailers. It is even more disturbing that many of the available stones are not graded professionally, which is where Gemological Science International is looking to make a difference by utilizing technology to get accurate ratings.

Why Choose Gemological Science International?

Otherwise known as GSI, Gemological Science International aims to ensure that diamond buyers and customers get value for every penny spent. Consequently, the company runs a well-equipped diamond lab, which currently ranks as the only major gem lab established in the 21st century, to offer an unprecedented variety of services and products.

GSI leverages the latest technologies to offers solutions to the diverse challenges of the dynamic diamond industry. The comprehensiveness of the solutions offered by the company is a standout feature that ensures that customers have all their needs met under one roof. From basic diamond grading services to the most sophisticated testing and examination using advanced instruments, GSI has a reputation for delivering top-notch customer experience.

One of the services offered by the company is the provision of GSI diamond grading reports. Gemological Science International provides customers with several reports to meet their diverse needs. The diamond grading reports and coloured stone grading reports offered by the company are well detailed and available in different formats, sizes, and layouts.

GSI Diamond Certification

Otherwise called GSI Certificates, the reports are prepared in strict compliance with industry best practices and the highest ethical standards. The international standard of GSI grading reports and diamond certifications ensure buyers of the quality of the gems they purchased.

The GSI Diamond Grading Report Formats includes The Full Diamond Examination Report (FDX), The Intermediate Diamond Examination Report (IDX), The Special Diamond Examination Report (SDX), and The Modified Diamond Examination Report (MDX). There is also the Full Gemstone Examination Report (FGX), which is issued only for color gemstones. GSI offers customized reports to meet the specific needs of companies or feature the company's branding.

The reports also come with educational materials, allowing consumers to understand the content quickly and ultimately make the best possible decision.

GSI Services

Gemological Science International also offers lab sorting services, with proven industry expertise and ethical integrity to provide objective, consistent, and standardized grading services across all global branches. The GSI lab does light analysis reports, sorting of melee, cut grade analysis, origin testing of loose diamonds and gemstones, metal engraving, jewellery quality control, and 360-degree virtual imaging on every loose diamond, among others.

In addition, GSI also offers trade and consumer education, with a research department leading the pack in rapidly changing processes related to treatments of diamonds and gemstones as well as synthetic technologies.

The company's reputation for integrity and transparency has helped increase its popularity and acceptance in the industry with accolades coming from different quarters. "I would like to thank the GSI team for helping my customer with a certificate urgently after she misplaced her report. This helps the customer believe in the services of GSI as a brand and helps us maintain goodwill as well. Thank you, GSI, for your professional and prompt services," said Jessica.

For more information about Gemological Science International and the range of innovative solutions offered, please visit their website.

About Gemological Science International

Gemological Science International is an international diamond certification company that uses advanced technology and intelligent software to provide diamonds of the highest standards. The company aims to create a modern, state-of-the-art diamond grading lab that takes advantage of the latest breakthroughs in diamond grading, ultimately reengineering the grading process and ensuring that consumers get the best possible experience.

